Conor McGregor makes big statement about Irish presidential race

Conor McGregor has pulled out his bid for Ireland's presidency, withdrawing from the October, 2025 election after criticizing nomination requirements he called 'unfairly restrictive'.
The former mixed martial arts champion announced his decision on Monday, September 15, 2025, following family consultations, acknowledging an uphill battle against established political structures.
The 37-year-old had campaigned on limiting immigration to preserve Irish culture and returning power to the people, receiving endorsements from Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and far-right commentators like Tucker Carlson.
Meanwhile MMA fighter substantial social media following of 10.7 million, McGregor faced negligible support in opinion polls, 7% in one survey, among legislators needed for ballot access.
McGregor claimed his candidacy highlighted constitutional unfairness despite what he called fixed processes favoring establishment figures.
Wrestler's political campaign encountered sharp criticism from Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris, who stated the fighter represents the very worst of us.
Three candidates still remain in the race:
McGregor's withdrawal follows other celebrity would-be candidates, including musician Bob Geldof and dancer Michael Flatley who previously abandoned presidential ambitions.
The Irish presidency is largely ceremonial, serving seven year terms with limited political power.
McGregor’s campaign nonetheless boosted far right sentiments regarding immigration and cultural preservation, reflecting broader European political trends despite electoral failure.
The flower nicknamed “Clover” was officially recognized as the tallest sunflower to have grown in a garden
'The Charlie Kirk' show would air at 12:00 p.m. ET
Elon Musk’s largest stock purchase send shares soaring as investors see a powerful vote of confidence
Nvidia violated Anti-monopoly law in preliminary investigation, finds Chinese market regulators
A bus taking part in a wedding ceremony fell into a river in northern Nigeria
Coolidge is best known for her witty charm and faced surprising criticism during the Emmy Awards 2025 appearance