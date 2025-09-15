Zach Bryan scales fence to confront fellow country singer in festival feud

An escalating rivalry between country music artistes Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock turned into a fight at Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The video shows Bryan us climbing over a barbed wire fence to confront Adcock just before he was set to sing.

The fight intensified when Bryan screamed, “Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate” and banged against the fence.

Security guards rushed in and grabbed Bryan and took Adcock out of the volatile situation.

The fight in the street is the climax of a several-month conflict that started in July when Adcock wrote about Bryan on social media that he was telling people they do not deserve photos after concerts.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) om July, Adcock called out Bryan for how he reacted to a teenage on social media writing, “If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old why do you people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you…. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a 'grown man' nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around.”

Bryan also responded with a tweet which was later deleted, “You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello.”

This tension was heightened later when Adcock made an appearance on a podcast saying that he does not think that Bryan is “that great of a person” and claims that he is wearing a “big mask” around others.

After the incident, Adcock explained why he did not get involved in the fight physically, posting online, "Had a show to play for Oklahoma. Wasn’t going to jail over that psycho.”

The incident has torn apart fans, with some accusing Adcock of being chicken and others labeling the actions of Bryan to have been unhinged.