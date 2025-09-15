Charlie Kirk’s Murder: New details revealed about assassin Tyler Robinson

Following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, new report exposes more details about the suspected murderer, Tyler Robinson.

According to The New York Times, a new report reveals “Jokey or sarcastic messages” exchanged between Tyler and his other fellows about Charlie kirk’s murder.

Messages of Charlie kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson, reportedly sent and received in Discord group chat, hours before his arrest.

The messages exchanged in Discord group by 22-year-old Tyler give a glimpse into his behavior following the fatal shooting, including a joke about his “doppelganger”, carrying out the killing.

Charlie kirk’s assassin joked, his “doppelganger” killed him, messages exchanged in Discord chatgroup, right before his arrest

Tyler reportedly sent a message “a doppelganger was trying to get me in trouble” after a user pointed out his resemblance with the suspect in the surveillance photos of kirk’s murder.

In other messages obtained by the discord group, another member of the chat group wrote “Tyler killed Charlie”.

While a different group member recommended that the group should turn in Tyler for the FBI award, the suspect replied “Only if I get a cut.”

Moreover, as the group conversation continues, another user suggested in group that President Donald Trump would send National Guard to Utah as the result of Kirk’s death, Tyler allegedly replied, “In a red state??? Nah... CLEARLY the shooter was from California.”

Furthermore, the other details obtained by the NY Times shows, Tyler reportedly sent messages about ammunition used in the fatal shooting, implying that he was closely following the news about the killing.

“I heard the ammo had somethin about trans stuff on it, but they aren’t releasing photos or exact quotes,” the suspect said at one point, per the outlet.

Minutes later, he seemingly joked that he was “actually Charlie Kirk" and “wanted to get outta politics so I faked my death, now I can live out my dream life in kansas.”

Well, it was later revealed that the inscriptions on the bullet castings did not refer transgender issues, contrary to an early, erroneous law-enforcement bulletin.

According to the reports the group chat members had a difficult time believing that their fellow member was responsible for the killing.

Messages sent after his arrest explained, “I TRULY cannot distinguish if this is for real” and “Our Governor wants to give him the death penalty dude.”

About Tyler Robinson arrest:

22-year-old Tyler Robinson, allegedly killed Charlie Kirk, American right-wing political activist, CEO Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and media personality while he was giving a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, United States, on September 10, 2025.

Tyler, the suspect, was arrested on September 11, 2025, after allegedly confessing to the crime to family members.

As reported, the arrest came hours after the "shocking" messages exchanged on Discord chat group.

Later, President Donald Trump confirmed that a person of interest is in custody for the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, ending an intensive 24-hour manhunt on Friday September 12,2025.