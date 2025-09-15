South Korea launches probe into US ICE raid, citing potential human rights abuses

South Korean government has declared that it will undertake a preliminary inquiry on possible human rights abuses in an occurrence that has caused strained relationships between the two allies as it was announced that hundreds of its citizens were held by the U.S. in a colossal immigration raid.

The investigation follows the Hyundai raid on September 4, 2025 that detailed more than 300 South Korean employees in Georgia.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained the people a week and sent them home on Friday, September 12.

A spokesperson of the South Korean president expressed remorse to the United States and has officially asked that the rights of its citizens be safeguarded in the course of enforcement trials.

The government promised to collaborate with businesses to fully investigate the possibility of any form of human rights abuse.

The raid, the biggest single location operation during the immigration crackdown of President Donald Trump that took place on September 4th, has attracted very negative criticism.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung described the situation as bewildering and regarded it as a normal practice for Korean companies sending professionals to supervise the establishment of foreign-based plants.

He cautioned that this would deter important foreign investment into the U.S.

Business has also been affected by the incident with Hyundai saying that the plant will not be opened for at least two months.

The South Korean unions of trade have sought an apology by President Trump.

Although ICE claimed that those who were arrested had exceeded visa time limits or had no permit to work, witnesses recounted how everything was filled with panic and chaos as the locals were ambushed by the agents.

The South Korean probe will now test the behavior of the raid and treatment given to its nationals.