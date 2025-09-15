Mars mysteries: 5 sites that could reveal signs of ancient life

NASA’s Perseverance rover has recently discovered the biosignature, revealing the possibility of ancient life that once existed on Mars.

This is not the first time the researchers have found robust evidence of life on the red planet. For years, scientists have been searching for potential clues using rovers and helicopters.

NASA and other space agencies have discovered samples in Jezero Crater in 2024, holding signs of life. Besides, they also found other sites that could prove life once existed on the red planet.

Cheyava Falls in Jezero Crater

According to research published on Wednesday, September 10, the analysis of a sample named “Sapphire Canyon” collected from an ancient dry riverbed in Jezero Crater in 2024 demonstrates the proof of harbouring early microbial life.

As per recent discovery, the sample gathered from Cheyava Falls in Jezero Crater contains potential biosignature, exhibiting a biological origin.

This location on Mars "shows promising signs of a place that was likely friendly to life in the distant past,” as NASA reported.

Valles Marineris

Valles Marineris is the largest canyon in the solar system, stretching around 4,000 kilometres with a depth of 7-8 kilometres. According to researchers, this place is a hub of ancient lakes that flowed once in the Valles Marineris.

Moreover, it also showed linkages to one of the largest volcanic features in the Solar System named Tharsis bulge.

Gale Crater

Another Martian site that could hold the possibility of life is Gale Crater. The area which is around 154 kilometres, has been explored by NASA’s Curiosity rover since 2012.

As per researchers’ analysis, this region contained a freshwater lake with water flowing 3.8 billion years ago.

The region also contained sulfate minerals and clays which could only be formed in the presence of water.

Hellas Basin

Like Gale Crater, Hellas Basin on Mars is also considered a home to several lakes. The region is extremely deep and has clouds, frost and seasonal variations. The area also possessed geothermal sources of heat that could create ideal conditions for microbial life.

Eridania Crater

The region is known to harbour lake systems on the grounds of presence of clay which is rich in opaline silicas and magnesium. NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter detected proof of hydrothermal seafloor deposits in the crater, developing suitable conditions for life.