Emmy Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Television’s biggest night returned with the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, handing over historic wins and making record-breaking moments.

Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the 77th Emmy Awards lit up the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, September 14, to celebrate the best in television from the past year.

Among the evening’s most celebrated winners were Adolescence, The Studio, The Pitt, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, each taking home some of the night’s top honours.

Read on for the full list of winners from the 2025 Emmys:





Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt (WINNER)

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus





Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio (WINNER)

What We Do in the Shadows





Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence (WINNER)

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin





Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors (WINNER)





Best Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (WINNER)





Best Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live





Best Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert





Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (WINNER)





Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance (WINNER)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat





Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance (WINNER)

John Turturro, Severance





Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (WINNER)

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus





Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story





Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (WINNER)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex





Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)





Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio (WINNER)

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear





Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (WINNER)

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking





Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence





Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (WINNER)

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence





Best Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor (WINNER)

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus





Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing





Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio (WINNER)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows





Best Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live





Best Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses (WINNER)

Mike White, The White Lotus





Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence (WINNER)

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day