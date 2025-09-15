Emmy Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Television’s biggest night returned with the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, handing over historic wins and making record-breaking moments.
Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the 77th Emmy Awards lit up the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, September 14, to celebrate the best in television from the past year.
Among the evening’s most celebrated winners were Adolescence, The Studio, The Pitt, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, each taking home some of the night’s top honours.
Read on for the full list of winners from the 2025 Emmys:
Best Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt (WINNER)
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio (WINNER)
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence (WINNER)
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Best Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors (WINNER)
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (WINNER)
Best Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live
Best Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (WINNER)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance (WINNER)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance (WINNER)
John Turturro, Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (WINNER)
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (WINNER)
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio (WINNER)
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (WINNER)
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence (WINNER)
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Dan Gilroy, Andor (WINNER)
Joe Sachs, The Pitt
R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
Dan Erickson, Severance
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio (WINNER)
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Best Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
Adam Randall, Slow Horses (WINNER)
Mike White, The White Lotus
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence (WINNER)
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver, The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
Nicole Kassell, Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Britney Spears headed for detrimental hurdle in new career move
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden take internet by storm with rare appearance
American actress reveals what she does when she’s not filming movie or television series
Country stars Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock confronted each other during the Born & Raised Festival
Charli XCX and husband George Daniel celebrated wedding in an Italian ceremony
Haim sisters celebrate new achievement with Taylor Swift
American singer and actress reflects on her parents’ new relationships in a candid interview
Hailey Bieber takes fans through her postpartum self-care journey