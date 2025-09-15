Justin Bieber shares ‘the bieber family’ rules on 7th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber just marked seven years of marriage, and the pop star chose to celebrate the milestone by sharing what keeps their bond strong.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, the 31-year-old singer posted a snap of wall art titled “the Bieber family,” which outlined 10 guiding values the couple follows in their relationship.

Among the lines highlighted were, “We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life” and “We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly.”

Another read, “We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward,” while one more emphasized, “We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path.”

Earlier that day, Justin also shared photos from a night out with his wife, showcasing the couple enjoying time together.

The pair first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in New York City on Sept. 13, 2018, after dating for four years.

In August 2024, they welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, and celebrated his first birthday just weeks before their anniversary.

Their latest posts arrive after months of speculation about the state of their marriage.

Earlier this year, rumours swirled online about marital struggles and Justin’s behavior, sparking unfounded divorce chatter. Hailey, however, made it clear that the gossip was baseless.

Speaking to Vogue in May, the 28-year-old model addressed how frustrating false narratives can be, admitting, “I feel like I’ve fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me. And people just don’t want to sometimes. And there’s nothing you can do about that.”

She added that trying to correct misinformation can feel impossible, saying, “I’ve been in a position where I’ve tried to tell my side of a story or correct a narrative or tell the truth of a lie and then they go, Well, she’s lying. Imagine how trapping that feels.”

Despite the noise, the couple continues to move forward together.

Their anniversary tributes, paired with celebrations like their son’s first birthday, show that the Biebers are focused on family, longevity, and living life on their own terms.