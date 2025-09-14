Pakistan fans decry batting collapse against India in Asia Cup clash

India bowler Axar Patel after Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fell during their Asia Cup clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, September 14, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled once again on the big stage, and fans were quick to let their frustration spill onto social media after the Asia Cup clash against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first backfired as they could only accumulate 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s gutsy knock.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 40 off 44 deliveries, comprising one four and three sixes.

Number nine batter Shaheen Shah Afridi added valuable runs at the backend with a blistering 33-run cameo off just 16 deliveries, laced with four sixes.

Early wickets rattled the side, and the batting unit never really recovered.

Misjudged strokes and poor shot selection saw Pakistan lose momentum quickly, handing India’s bowlers the upper hand from the outset.

The collapse sparked widespread criticism as fans questioned the team’s ability to hold their nerve in high-pressure contests.

Many felt that excluding Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan was a poor decision.

The frustration was compounded by the fact that the team had come into the game with solid form, yet once again crumbled against their fiercest rivals. For supporters, the collapse was more than a bad day — it was another bitter reminder of missed chances on the biggest stage.