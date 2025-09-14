Emmy Awards 2025: Complete list of nominations

The 77th Emmy Awards have officially kicked off, and the excitement is palpable.

Hosted by actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillen, the Television Academy announced the nominations in a ceremony that highlighted the talent, creativity, and growing diversity of today's television.

This year's nominations feature a wide range of genres and narratives, from epic dramas like The Last of Us and Andor to acclaimed comedies like Abbott Elementary and The Bear.

The nominations promise a gala that will not only honour the best of the year but also offer a comprehensive overview of the industry's current landscape.

The announcement of the nominations marks the beginning of a season of anticipation and debate, as critics and audiences alike discuss the productions that have captured their attention.

Television has become a powerful medium for storytelling, and the Emmy Awards recognise the artistry that goes into creating compelling narratives.

Down Below is the complete list of TV shows that are highlighted in 2025 Emmys Awards:

Best Drama Series

"Andor"

"The Diplomat"

The Last of Us

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

La serie "The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nadie quiere esto"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"The Studio"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Best Miniseries

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

El Pingüino

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pit"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kirstin Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody: "Nobody Wants This"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Rob Delaney, "Dying For Sex"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"

Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"

Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story"

Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Best Competition Reality Show

The Traitors

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

The Amazing Race

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

Featured talk series

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"The Daily Show"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"