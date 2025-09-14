Cardi B’s daughter steals limelight at New York Fashion Week

Cardi B’s 7-year-old daughter Kulture is the exact mini-version of her!

The young child was the show highlight as she sat in front row with her mom at the Alexander Wang Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear Fashion Show in New York City.

The I Like It rapper and her mini-me were practically twins, donning matching outfits that showcased their luxurious taste in fashion.

Cardi B wore an oversized brown fur coat with knee-high heeled boots and a chic pixie cut, while Kulture sported a simple black long-sleeve and a daring skirt that matched her mom's coat.

The mother-daughter duo's fashion sense is undeniable, and it's clear that Kulture has inherited Cardi's love for high-end fashion.

However, Kulture's fashion sense wasn't always so polished. Just five months ago, she accidentally colored on her mom's expensive Birkin bag.

"Literally spent $60,000 on this purse," Cardi said in an Instagram story, zooming in on a small heart written in black pen on her Hermés Kelly bag.

"Look what my daughter did to my purse." Despite the damage, Cardi couldn't stay mad at her little girl, who admitted to doodling on the purse without hesitation.

Kulture, Cardi's eldest daughter, has big plans for her future. During her pre-kindergarten graduation, she declared that she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

Cardi was beaming with pride, captioning the video Dr Cephus and expressing her support for her daughter's dreams. "Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby," she said, showcasing her commitment to her daughter's education and future.