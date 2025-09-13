Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka to bowl first after winning toss against Bangladesh

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the fifth match of the ongoing ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
In T20 cricket, the two teams have faced each other 20 times, with Sri Lanka winning 12 matches and Bangladesh winning eight.
In the men’s T20 Asia Cup, both teams have met twice, with each side claiming one victory.
Squads:
Bangladesh: Litton Das (capt, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
Disciplined bowling performance leads Afghanistan a thumping victory in tournament's opener
ACC President Mohsin Naqvi unveils Asia Cup trophy amid representation from all participating teams
Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis join VVS Laxman, Russel Arnold
He says Fakhar Zaman has grown in confidence throughout the tri-series
Triumph surpasses India's previous record of a 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2023
"I'd encourage our stars to donate in rebuilding for those whose lives are destroyed,” says skipper