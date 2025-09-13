Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka to bowl first after winning toss against Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Litton Das (second from right) and Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka (second from left) at the toss for their Asia Cup 2025 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, September 13, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the fifth match of the ongoing ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

In T20 cricket, the two teams have faced each other 20 times, with Sri Lanka winning 12 matches and Bangladesh winning eight.

In the men’s T20 Asia Cup, both teams have met twice, with each side claiming one victory.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (capt, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.