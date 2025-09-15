Putin’s quest for longevity: Millions poured into anti-aging research projects

The Russian Science Foundation (RSF) has been funding 43 projects based on anti-aging research at the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin between 2021 and 2025.

According to the report, RSF has granted around 4 million to 7 million rubles per year.

By comparison, from 2016 to 2020, only seven aging related projects were funded with the investment around 3 million to 6 million rubles.

According to Novaya Gazeta, the total investment for anti-aging has increased from 21 million rubles in 2016-2020 to 172 million rubles in 2025.

Notably, in 2025 one project titled, “Regulation of cell renewal processes in the body, the fundamental basis for the long-term preservation of functional activity of organs and tissues, health and active human longevity” has gained support among the scientific community.

More significantly, the head of the project is Maria Vorontsova who is Russian endocrinologist and Putin’s daughter.

As reported by Novaya Gazeta, the size of the grant for the anti-aging program is expected to reach up to 30 million rubles.

Among the total projects that were approved in 2025,5 explicitly included the word “aging” in their titles.