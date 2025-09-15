107 dead in Congo Whaleboat accident

A whaleboat carrying nearly 107 passengers died in a fire and drifted downstream on the Congo River in the west of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, 209 survivors have been recovered by the rescue team, while 146 are still missing.

Naval personnel and community volunteers have started search operations to rescue the missing individuals.

The blaze also destroyed cargo on board and ignited 15 homes alongside the river.

Authorities also promised to provide medical care for the injured and assist survivors in getting to their places of origin and destinations.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

In Congo’s rainforests, old wooden riverboats serve as a crucial transportation link between villages. Still, they frequently experience accidents due to poor maintenance, overloading, and the use of riverboats at night.

In these uncertain situations, overloaded boats with passengers and goods, along with travel without wearing travel jackets, make accidents more deadly.

Night navigation significantly increases the risk of accidents and leaves many victims unaccounted for.

Additionally, limited resources and the remoteness of the accident site further hinder search and recovery operations.