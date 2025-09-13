Simone Gbagbo, Ivory Coast’s ‘Iron Lady', enters Presidential race

Former Ivory Coast First Lady Simone Gbagho, formerly known for her important influence alongside her ex-husband Laurent Gbagbo, is now running for president in her own right.

At 76, Simone Gbagbo has made a remarkable return to politics. Once hiding in a bunker during the 2011 conflict, she’s now a presidential hopeful in next month’s elections.

She has promised to “modernize” and “prosper” Ivory Coast if she wins.

Simone Gbagbo was first lady from 2000 to 2011 and gained the surname “the iron lady” for her tough leadership style.

She co-founded the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) with her husband and played a crucial part in his campaigns.

Supporters saw her as a strong voice in rallies, where she frequently mixed politics with her Christian faith.

Her political career has also faced major setbacks, after the 2010 disputed election that touched off a civil war, Gbagbo was arrested with her husband and later sentenced to 20 years in prison for undermining state security.

She was granted amnesty in 2018 by current President Alassane Ouattara, allowing her return to politics.

Following her divorce from Laurent, Gbagbo formed a new party, the Movement of Able Generations (MGC). Her training is significant in a country where underrepresented in leadership.

If elected, Simone Gbagbo would become Ivory Coast’s first female president, marking a milestone in her long and turbulent political journey.