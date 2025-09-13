Olivia Rodrigo releases special Glastonbury vinyl with Robert Smith

Olivia Rodrigo had her career defining moment back in June as she headlined the Glastonbury Festival.

The Filipino-American singer, in honour of her milestone achievement, has now announced that she will be releasing a live album of her festival performance Live From Glastonbury (A BBC Recording).

She shared the news via her X (formerly Twitter) account, where wrote said, "i'm soooo excited to announce u can pre order Live From Glastonbury (a BBC recording) on vinyl in my store!!"

She added, "It also serves as proof to me that performing Friday I'm In Love and Just Like Heaven with The Cure's Robert Smith wasn't a dream."

The news of album release left fans delighted as one commented, "NEVER ORDERED ANYTHING SO FAST!!! can’t wait for it to arrive."

"UR THE BEST ILYM," another wrote.

A user said, "Thank you Queen!! I’m literally heading over to preorder right now before it’s all sold out!"

"OMG ILYSM I CANT WAIT, SO PROUD OF THIS VINYL AND ALL YOUVE ACCOMPLISHED DURING THE GUTS ERA. ! Hurry up everyone!! Don’t delay!!" said one more.

The forthcoming album will comprise of twenty tracks, encompassing Olivia’s entire set from Glastonbury 2025 including hits from her record-breaking albums SOUR and GUTS.

Live From Glastonbury is set to release on December 5.