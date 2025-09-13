Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16, joins US athletics team after record 800m run

Cooper Lutkenhaus, a 16-year-old Texan athlete, is ready to make history in upcoming World Athletics Championships after becoming the youngest person to make the US team.

Lutkenhaus made it to the team after winning a silver medal at US national championships in the 800 meter race.

The 16-year-old prodigy had only hoped to reach the finals, but photos from the finish line told a different story.

He broke the Under-18 world record with an astonishing time of 1:42.27, becoming the fourth fastest American in history.

He crossed the finish line in utter disbelief with hands on head, mouth open wide while crossing the finishing line.

Talking about the win, Lutkenhaus expressed joy and stated, “That last 100 meters was just the craziest last 100 I have ever ran.”

The teen athlete joked that homework would still be part of his life and considers it a healthy distraction.

In an interview with CNN Sports, Lutkenhaus said, “It might be kind of good, just so I have something to do instead of sitting in the hotel room all day after training,” adding, “It will give me a break from that running side of things.”

The 2025 World Athletics Championships are taking place in Tokyo, Japan, from 13–21 September 2025.