Tesla Cybertruck proves EV reliability after long-term charging

A New York man, who is also a TikTok user named Jeremy Judkins, went on a month-long vacation. He left his brand-new Tesla Cybertruck plugged in the entire time.

When Judkin approached his Cybertruck after a month away, he found it ready to go. He made a video showing how the truck’s screen simply said, “Tap to activate drive,” and the vehicle was immediately ready to be driven.

He said in his video, “What I love about a Tesla: You can just leave it plugged in for any amount of time, and when you come back to it, it’s just gonna work like you would expect.”

The YouTuber also contrasted it with a gas-powered car, saying, “With a gas-powered vehicle, it might not even start. It’s gonna struggle… The battery might be dead.”

Tesla and other EV manufacturers actually recommend keeping your vehicle plugged in when someone is not using it for an extended period. This is because the Battery Management System (BMS) keeps the battery at an optimal charge level, preventing it from overcharging or draining too much.

While the Cybertruck worked fine in this instance, some experts and fellow EV owners advise against repeatedly leaving a battery at 100% charge for long periods. Doing so can, over time, potentially cause some damage or accelerated degradation to the battery’s health.

It is important to note that while Judkins’ experience was positive, there have been a few other, unrelated instances where Cybertruck owners returned to a “dead” truck despite it being plugged in.

Tesla’s official stance is that it is safe and recommended to keep the EV plugged in.

