Philongene hat-trick lift Ipswich in 5-0 win over Sheffield United

Ipswich Town secured their first Championship win of the season with a commanding 5-0 win over Sheffield United at Portman Road on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Jaden Philogene was the star of the night, scoring three goals in the 20th, 51st, and 68th minutes to complete a hat-trick.

George Hirst and substitute Jack Clarke added the other two goals as Ipswich earned their first home win since last December.

Sheffield United dropped to the bottom of the table, having now lost all five league matches under head trainer Ruben Selles.

Match Highlights:

Ipswich nearly opened the scoring beforehand when a cross from Leif Davis just missed Chuba Akpom, but goalkeeper Michael Cooper replied in time.

The advance came in the 20th minute when Philogene cut outside from the left and struck into the far corner.

Philogene doubled the lead shortly after half- time with a solo run across the box before firing past Cooper. Hirst made it 3-0 in the 61st minute, slotting the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Philogene completed his treble in the 68th minute with another precise finish, before Clarke sealed the result in the 78th minute after collecting a deflection from Japhet Tanganga.

League standing:

The win moved Ipswich up to 11th place in the Championship table, while Sheffield United remained at the bottom without a point.

Line-up:

Ipswich Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Akpom, Philogene, Bidace, Hirst.

Backups: Wlton, Kipre,Walle, Taylor, Johnson, Szmodics,Azon,Nunez, Clarke.

Sheffield United: Cooper, Godfrey, Tanganga, McGuinness, Burrows, Peck, Matos, Brooks, O’Hare, Barry, Cannon.

Backups: Davies, McCallum, Hamer, Mee, Soumare, Campbell, Chong, One, Seriki.