Nigeria’s Hilda Baci cooks 4,000kg of Jollof Rice in record-breaking attempt

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef and former Guinness World Record holder, has recently attempted to cook 4000kg of rice, making it the largest pot of jollof rice ever cooked.
For context, Jollof rice is a popular West African dish that is typically cooked with long-grain rice, tomatoes, chilis, onions, spices, and sometimes other vegetables and/or meat in a single pot.
Baci, who once held the record of longest cooking marathon, latest cooking recipe consisted of:
Along with other ingredients, they were cooked in a 23,000 liter custom made pot.
Thousands gathered to watch the renowned chef, whose cooking took several hours and now she’s waiting for the Guinness World Record to validate her achievement.
Talking to BBC, the acclaimed chef said that she planned for one year to devise a strategy for her new record bid, adding, “Since Jollof is a dish Africans are known for. So, I thought it would make sense if we had the biggest pot of jollof rice.”
The gigantic pot was built by a team of 300 people in over two months.
The hours-long dish was later distributed among the audience to enjoy.
