Ed Sheeran gives heartfelt update of family life in new album ‘Play’

Ed Sheeran reflected on the tough times he and his family faced during the making of album Play.

The singer/song-writer, who released his latest record on September 12, seemingly drew the curtain on his life as a husband to wife Cherry Seaborn and as a father to daughters Lyra,5, and Jupiter,3.

The first song of the album titled Opening seemed to refer to his friend Jamal Edwards death in 2022 and Seaborn's cancer diagnosis, as per People Magazine.

The lyrics goes, "It’s a long way up from rock bottom/There’s been times I felt I could fall further/I have loved and lost and feared and prayed/But now the day bursts wild and open."

"I have cried tears at my brother’s grave/I have shaken hands with my wife’s surgeon/I spent weeks inside the darkest cage," he sings.

Later in the track Sheeran also wonders if his friend was "proud" of him and admits that he’s got to "keep it together for my daughters."

He then gives a shout out to his eldest daughter Lyra while lamenting the loss of privacy due to his showbiz life. He sings, "Never pushed Ly on a swing/I gotta wear disguises."

However, despite, the painful and heartfelt beginning of the song, it ends on an uplifting note, with Sheeran saying that as his inner circle shrinks, "All I need is Chez and my daughters and a few friends that help me."

Apart from Opening, he wrote other romantic songs for his wife like Camera, In Other Words, Slowly and The Vow. Meanwhile, For Always is written for his daughters.

Sheeran also shared a glimpse to the dull side of his marriage where he and his wife are dealing with repeated fights, with the songs like Regrets which is in the vinyl edition along with other songs like Problems and War Game.