Super Mario Galaxy 1, 2 arrive on Nintendo Switch alongside new movie

Nintendo has officially announced that both Super Mario Galaxy and its sequel, Super Mario Galaxy 2, are coming to the Nintendo Switch. The announcement was made during a recent Nintendo Direct presentation.

This is a big news for fans because Super Mario Galaxy 2 was not included in the previous Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, which featured the first Galaxy game. Now, for the first time, both of these classic Wii games will be available on the same modern console.

The game will be released on October 2, 2025.

The release of these games is a part of larger celebration for Mario’s 40th anniversary

The two games will be sold together as a physical collection for a price of $69.99. Users can also buy the games digitally from the Nintendo eShop. They will be available individually for about $39.99 each.

The new version will have some improvements, including: Better graphics, updated control options, a new assist mode, an in-game music player, and new pages added to Rosalina’s storybook.

The release of these games is a part of larger celebration for Mario’s 40th anniversary. It’s also happening alongside the announcement of a new movie. The sequel to the hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be called “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and is set to be released in April 2026.

The announcement was made during a recent Nintendo Direct presentation

According to IGN, “Nintendo has announced the beloved Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are headed to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, as part of Super Mario’s 40th anniversary celebration.”

The new storybook pages in the game are said to connect to the film, giving fans a sneak peek into the lore.

To celebrate, Nintendo is also releasing new products. Two new Amiibo figures are coming out, featuring “Mario and Luma” and “Rosalina and Lumas.” They will be available on April 2, 2026, which is close to the movie’s release.

A hardcover version of Rosalina’s storybook is also planned

Can users play Super Mario Galaxy on the Switch?

Yes, Super Mario Galaxy is already playable on Nintendo Switch via the limited-time digital release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.