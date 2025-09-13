Charlie Kirk's killing invoked London protests: ‘Unite the Kingdom’ vs ‘March Against Fascism’

Charlie Kirk's killing invoked protests in London

There are two major protests planned for Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Central London. One is a march and rally organised by activist Tommy Robinson, and the other is a counter-protest by a group called Stand Up To Racism (SUTR).

“Unite the Kingdom” is a protest organised by Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He has billed the event as “the UK’s biggest free speech festival.” The protest focuses on anti-immigration, anti-Islam, and free speech issues.

“Unite the Kingdom” is a protest organised by Tommy Robinson

Robinson has used the recent killing of American activist Charlie Kirk to rally support for his protest. In a video to his followers, Robinson said:

“March for freedom, march for your children, and march for Charlie Kirk.” He also spoke about “the bastard who has murdered him, or the organisation, the corporation or the government it is that has killed him.”

The counter-protest is organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR). The group calls their demonstration a “March Against Fascism” to “send a message loud and clear: we are united against the far-right threat.”

The Metropolitan police have deployed over 1,600 officers, including 500 brought in from other forces, to manage the two protests and keep the opposing groups apart.

Met police have deployed 1,600 officers for Tommy Robinson and SUTR protest in London

Police have put strict conditions on the routes and timings of the protests to prevent clashes and ensure public safety.

Commander Clair Haynes of the Metropolitan Police stated:

“We recognise that there are particular concerns for many in London’s Muslim communities ahead of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest given the record of anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by” and added, “Everyone should be able to feel safe travelling into and around London.”

Have riots happened in London?

Yes, London has a history of riots. A significant series of riots happened in 2011, sparked by a police shooting in Tottenham.