Charlie kirk widow, Erika Kirk gives tearful address after assassination

The suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination has been arrested after a 33-hour FBI manhunt mission and identified as Tyler Robinson.

Robinson was arrested around 10 p.m. local time Thursday, September 11, 2025, and will now face charges of aggravated murder and two other felonies.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump first announced the shooter in connection with Charlie Kirk's assassination when he appeared on Fox and Friends earlier Friday, September 12, 2025.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, while he was addressing a huge crowd at Utah Valley University.

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, appeared in public for the first time and spoke about the shooting incident and vowed to continue her husband’s mission.

She said, “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

A tearful Erika Kirk was speaking via a livestream on Turning Point USA’s YouTube page.

Erika continued, “The evil-doers for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie Kirk because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s love. They should all know this.”

Erika added further: “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have unleashed across this country and this world.”

”You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife.”

Erika Kirk also announced her husband’s campus tour, “Come Back America,” will continue.

Erika Kirk wrapped up her speech by saying, “May God Bless you all, and God bless America.”

Now, charges against Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter in the Charlie Kirk murder case, are expected to be filed at his first court appearance on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and the hearing time is set at 3 p.m. local time, according to the details of the Utah County Attorney’s Office.