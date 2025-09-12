Prince Harry invites King Charles to visit Archie, Lilibet in Montecito?

Prince Harry reportedly invites King Charles to visit Archie, Lilibet in Montecito

King Charles III and Prince Harry spared an hour to share happy memories and warm greetings, rebuilding a bridge towards reconciliation as they put their years-long feud aside.

During the meeting, The Duke might have asked his dad to visit Prince Archie and Lilibet in Montecito. The King reportedly got emotional when Harry gave him Archie and Lilibet's photos at the tea.

A royal insider claimed: "The King misses his grandchildren and may have asked Harry about their well-being during their meeting.

"In response, Harry might have extended an invitation to the King to visit his new US home, where the children are growing up."

Meanwhile, there are also speculations that Archie and Lilibet could also visit their grandfather next year for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

It emerges amid Buckingham Palace's preparations for the highly anticipated State Visit of the US President Donald Trump. This landmark event is set to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a promising gesture of mutual respect, the British monarch could also visit to the United States at the invitation of the government, potentially paving the way for Harry and King's meeting in Montecito.