Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan thump Oman in tournament opener

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates a wicket with teammates during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman at Dubai International Stadium on September 12, 2025. — ACC

Pakistan defeated Oman by 93 runs in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a 161-run target, Oman’s batting unit could yield 67 runs before getting bowled out in 16.4 overs and thus suffered a gruelling defeat in their maiden Asia Cup appearance.

Middle-order batter Hammad Mirza waged a lone battle for Oman, scoring 27 off 23 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Besides him, only opening batter Aamir Kaleem (13) and number nine batter Shakeel Ahmed (10) could amass double figures against a ruthless Pakistan bowling attack.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub, Sufiuyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf picked up two wickets each, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan registered 160/7 in their allotted 20 overs despite the middle-order collapse.

The Green Shirts got off to a dismal start as their opener, Saim Ayub, fell for a golden duck on the second delivery of the innings with just four runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Haris joined opening batter Sahibzada Farhan in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to launch a significant recovery by putting together 85 runs for the second wicket.

The anchoring stand eventually culminated on the final delivery of the 11th over when Aamir Kaleem got Farhan caught and bowled. The right-handed batter walked back after scoring a run-a-ball 29, featuring one four.

Kaleem made twin strikes in his next over, dismissing Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (zero) and mainstay Haris, who remained their top scorer with 66 off 43 deliveries, studded with seven fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, experienced Fakhar Zaman, who had come out to bat at number four, was then involved in a brief 18-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Hasan Nawaz, who could score nine off 15 deliveries before falling victim to Faisal.

With the scoreboard reading 120/5 in 16.4 overs, in-form all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz joined Fakhar in the middle and played a blistering 19-run cameo off 10 balls, bolstering the total to 148/5 in 18.5 overs before Faisal drew curtains on his blitz.

Fakhar remained a notable contributor to Pakistan’s total with an unbeaten 23 off 16 deliveries, featuring two fours.

Aamir and Faisal jointly led Oman’s bowling charge with three wickets each, while Muhammad Nadeem chipped in with one scalp.

The 93-run victory put Pakistan in second position in the Asia Cup 2025 Group B standings with two points and a net run rate of 4.650.

The Green Shirts will face arch-rivals India in their next match, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.