Saudi Arabia launches first 24-hour women's sports channel

Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and All Women's Sports Network (AWSN) launched its first dedicated 24-hour women's sports channel on Friday, September 12, 2025.
The groundbreaking channel, SSC AWSN, will stream via MBC Shahid platform and feature the Saudi Women's Premier League alongside international competitions.
Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg co-founded AWSN with Jungo TV and this network became the first global media company exclusively showcasing women's athletics.
The launch marks a dramatic shift for the Saudi kingdom, where women were banned from public school sports until 2017 and barred from stadiums until 2018.
Saudi Sports Company, SSC, CEO Amill Lone called it a global platform and the partnership aims to provide for Saudi women athletes, featuring players from over 20 nationalities in the premier league.
The channel will broadcast weekly prime-time matches from Saudi's Women's Premier League, established in 2022 while also airing UEFA events and other international women's sports leagues.
Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's U.S. ambassador and royal family member expressed: "With this collaboration, their fans abroad will be able to watch them live."
The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, seeking to boost private sector growth and international investment.
