Apple watch hypertension detection feature receives FDA clearance, launching next week

Apple’s new feature of "hypertension notification" for Apple Watch has passed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, paving the way for its global rollout.

The feature intended to aid in the detection of indicators of long-term high blood pressure will be accessible on compatible watch models next week with the release of watchOS 26.

The watch features an optical sensor that measures the responsiveness of blood vessels of the user to heartbeats over a 30-day period.

The data will be then processed via advanced machine learning algorithms developed with training data from healthcare studies involving over 100,000 participants.

The company also mentions that the feature will miss some cases of hypertension, however, Apple estimates that in its first year, it will be able to warn more than one million people who have not been diagnosed with high blood pressure before.

The hypertension alerts will not be only limited to the new Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 2 but will also be accessible for previous models such as the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 and the original SE 2.

The update will cover over 150 countries and regions including the U.S and the European Union.

The FDA approval is a significant regulatory step toward Apple's health technology aspirations, making the feature legitimate for use as a wellness tracking device.

This launch would strengthen the Apple Watch's position in the field of personal health, as users can now receive insights into possible cardiovascular diseases before they occur.

To address this, Apple has pointed out that the feature is intended to be used as a wellness tool and should not replace medical diagnosis and treatment of the condition.