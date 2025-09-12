TfL invites RMT to resume talks after week of Tube strikes

Transport for London (TfL) has invited the RMT union to return to talks after a week of strikes that caused major disruption across the capital. The last of the walkout by 10,000 RMT members ended on Thursday night, September 11, 2025.

Underground services are expected to restart gradually on Friday, September 12, 2025, with full operations resuming only after morning rush hour. The TfL advised passengers to check for updates before travelling, especially for journey before 8 a.m.

The RMT has not confirmed if it will attend further talks scheduled for next Wednesday. The union has warned that more strikes could follow. A spokesperson said the latest step by TfL was only possible due to “industrial pressure from RMT members this week.”

Union demands include a shorter working week and tackling staff fatigue. TfL, however, has stated that such charges would impractical and unaffordable.

The RMT did not confirm whether it would accept TfL’s invitation to further talks next Wednesday, after further strikes could follow.

Four days of near total tube closures reduced passenger number on TfL service by at least 20 percent each day, according to contactless travel date.

On Thursday, tap in were 25 percent below normal with only part of the Piccadilly in running. Travel was further disrupted by a strike on the Docklands Light Railway.

Buses, the Elizabeth line, and London Overground absorbed much of the demand, while thousands more people turned to cycling and e-bikes.

TfL data and bike hire firms reported increases of 60 percent to 100 percent in rentals. Ambulance calls to cycling accidents rose nearly 30 percent in the first three days of strikes compared with last year.

London Ambulance Service director Darren Farmer confirmed delays in response time due to congestion. He urged drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys and advised pedestrian and cyclists to take extra care on crowded roads.

The wider impact was also felt in the city’s economy, Football in central London dropped by around 20 percent with some retail and business areas seeing bigger declines. Bar and restaurant bookings fell up to 50 percent, according to Access Hospitality data.

The strikes highlighted the pressure on TfL services and the challenges of ongoing disputes. The coming week may decide whether further industrial action will follow or not.