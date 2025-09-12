What's behind Donald Trump's bruised hands & droopy face? Know every detail

US President Donald Trump is once again the epicenter of heated internet discussions surrounding his health after he made a public appearance at the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

At a Pentagon event on Thursday, September 11, 2025, the 79-year-old US president appeared to have facial drooping on one side of the mouth, igniting discussions of a possible cardiac arrest online.

The appearance added fuel to the already surfaced health concerns over his bruised hands and swollen ankles, which the White House has brushed off as minor issues that are linked to vein issues, aspirin use, and excessive handshakes.

Social media users are worried and raising concerns about whether this is just an aging issue or a sign of an underlying medical condition.

Netizens were quick to spot Trump’s unusual facial droop during the 9/11 memorial event, and soon after his health came under scrutiny for potential stroke symptoms.

What's going on with Trump's facial droop?

According to the American Stroke Association, "During a stroke, blood flow to different parts of the brain can stop. If blood flow to the left side of the brain is compromised, the right side of the person’s face could droop or twist.”

So, in this context, soon after the footage surfaced, netizens stormed the internet with speculative theories.

One such user wrote, “That is a stroke. Video of him walking off?”

Another user commented, "I know we're all busy with the other thing. But did Trump have a stroke? Cuz that looks a LOT like stroke-related facial droop to me."



Third one linked Trump's facial drooping to the tragic assassination of his dear friend, Charlie Kirk.

He commented, "I think he's in grief. Pretty sure he cared a lot for Charlie."



While some online detectives went one step further and suggested Donald Trump’s video message about Charlie Kirk’s death might be fake or altered, with potential use of AI.

One such user pondered whether they have shifted the Oval Office studio somewhere else, the user commented, "Yeah feels pretty weird, like they made an Oval Office studio somewhere else or something."

The speculative theories emerged online when Trump was not seen in the public eye for four straight days, which is enough for a US president, which sparked debate about his health and trended under the hashtag “Trump is Dead.”

Now, Donald Trump would become the oldest serving president of the United States if he completes his second term, ending in 2029.