Midshipman shot amid Naval Academy response to suspicious activity

U.S. Naval Academy, Maryland received shooting threats on Thursday, September 11, 2025 and in result of that a midshipman was shot and wounded by security forces during a campus-wide lockdown prompted by external threats.

The incident occurred when the student mistook a law enforcement officer for a threat and engaged with a training weapon, prompting return fire that left the midshipman hospitalized in stable condition.

The academy initiated lockdown procedures around 5 p.m. of evening following anonymous social media threats allegedly made by a former midshipman using a masked IP address that appeared to originate on campus.

The misunderstanding led to the shooting during building clearance operations under shelter-in-place orders.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore's office confirmed no credible threat existed by 6:30 p.m., though the injured midshipman required medevac transport to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Representative Sarah Elfreth praised first responders and medical staff while describing campus safety concerns for students.

The incident follows nationwide campus threat reports, including seven Historically Black Colleges (HBCU) and universities that closed or enhanced security this week.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis maintained coordination with local law enforcement throughout the response, with officials confirming the absence of an active shooter threat despite initial concerns.