Taylor Swift’s latest move sparks rumours for new documentary

Taylor Swift fans convinced a documentary would be release alongside new album

Taylor Swift fans have been waiting on the second Eras Tour documentary ever since the record-breaking tour ended, but a new Easter Egg implies something is surely under works.

The 35-year-old pop superstar recently announced that fans will get access to “A Look Behind the Curtain” on release day upon preordering the album.

A superfan took to Instagram and dissected what this could mean for the ongoing documentary speculation.

Olivia Levin, shared a video on her account, Swiftiesforeternity, in which she declared that “we are getting a documentary announcement soon.”

Explaining her theory, Levin said, “Taylor described this album as being the life of a showgirl behind the curtain, what goes on offstage, right? That’s exactly what a documentary does too.”

She went on to add that the documentary has already been in works, as the fans repeatedly spotted cameras at the Eras Tour, filming the Swifties as well as the Grammy winner and her beau Travis Kelce.

Other fans quickly flocked to the comments section and expressed their excitement, agreeing with the creator.

“Totally agree with you!!!,” one wrote, while another added, “1000%.”

“I’m so on board!,” chimed in a third and “This was my exact first thought when I saw the story!!!,” noted another.