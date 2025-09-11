Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson during the teams training session ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 26, 2025. —PCB

Pakistan’s white ball head coach Mike Hesson said on Thursday that the Green Shirts are prepared to face a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash against arch-rivals India, set to be played on Sunday in Dubai.

Addressing a press conference at Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan’s match against Oman on September 12, Hesson called the Pakistan-India match “one of the greatest spectacles in world cricket.”



“I’ve watched many of these games from afar, whether as a coach or commentator. Being right in the middle of such a highly charged event is exciting. For me, the key is to keep everyone focused on the job at hand,” Hesson told reporters.

Acknowledging India’s recent dominance, Hesson said, “India are hugely confident and rightfully so, but we’re focused on improving as a team day by day. We’re looking forward to the challenge, not fearing it.”

About pitch conditions, Hesson said Dubai offers very different challenges than Sharjah, “We’ve got plenty of multi-skilled players, five quality spinners, including Mohammad Nawaz — who is the best spin bowler in the world right now — and a strong pace attack. We have the balance to adapt to any surface.”

Hesson also defended his team’s batting lineup amid criticism of inconsistency, saying, “This is a developing batting group. Some players will win you games on their day. In Sharjah, we consistently scored above par totals, which is what matters. We’re confident a few players will find form on Sunday.”

When asked about language and communication, Hesson revealed he has learned enough Urdu to understand dressing room conversations. “You can’t have players talking behind your back without you knowing what they’re saying,” he said with a smile.

The Pakistan-India match came during heightened political and border tensions between the two nations after the border clashes in May, making Sunday’s game not just a cricketing contest but a matter of pride for millions of fans on both sides.