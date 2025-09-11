Offset breaks silence on Cardi B’s allegations amid messy divorce

Offset weighs in on Cardi B divorce battle as drama continues

Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset is exhausted with their divorce drama and wants to shift his focus to their children’s wellbeing.

The 33-year-old rapper weighed in on their legal battle stating that he “just want[s] all peace” for their family and “for us to win.”

The Annihilate hitmaker added, “We got kids to take care of,” while talking to TMZ on Tuesday, September 9.

When asked about his thoughts on Cardi B’s upcoming album, Am I the Drama, Offset said that he would “for sure” support its release on September 12.

The former spouses, who split up in July 2024, share daughters Kulture Kiari, 7, and Blossom Belle, 1, and son Wave Set, 4.

This comes after the Please Me songstress slammed Offset on social media alleging that he “left [her] with the kids’ bills” for “a whole year straight” in the midst of their split.

Cardi B added, “Kiari, have I asked you for anything? You want spousal support so bad. And mind you, this is not even including food — my kids have a personal chef that comes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that I pay for because people in my house don’t have time to cook.”

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 but had “grown apart” before she filed for divorce.