Asia Cup 2025: Organisers cut Pakistan-India ticket prices

(From left to right) Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, and India's Suryakumar Yadav gesture during captains' press conference ahead of ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, September 9, 2025. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

DUBAI: Organisers were forced to cut prices for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 showdown between Pakistan and India after ticket sales for the much-anticipated encounter failed to meet expectations.

The high-octane rivalry between Pakistan and India will once again take center stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Standard tickets, initially priced at 475 dirhams, have been reduced to 350 dirhams following fan complaints over high costs. Premium enclosures are the slowest to sell, with many seats still unsold less than a week before the match.

Organisers expressed surprise at the slower-than-expected demand for what is traditionally one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide.

India enter the contest on the back of a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE in their opening match. The men in blue bowled out the UAE for just 57 runs and chased the total in only 4.3 overs.

Before facing India on Sunday, Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Oman at the same venue on Friday.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in T20 cricket, with India winning 10 encounters and Pakistan securing three victories.

Their most recent meeting came on February 23 during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, where India triumphed by six wickets.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.