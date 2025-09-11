Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Historic Netflix showdown

Dana White confirms the fight has the third-highest live gate in boxing history

The historic boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is around the corner, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This fight is being billed as one of the biggest of this era, with both fighters putting their legacies on the line.

Dana White, the CEO and President of the UFC, confirmed that this boxing match has the third-highest live gate in boxing history, only behind Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

The bout is for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight titles, meaning all four major belts are on the line.

For Crawford, this is an opportunity to make history. He is moving up two weight classes to fight Canelo. If he wins, he will be the first male boxer in the “four-belt era” to become a three-division undisputed champion.

The fight will be streamed worldwide on Netflix, a major shift from traditional pay-per-view.

Canelo Alvarez acknowledged the magnitude of the fight and is confident of bringing victory to his home country.

“I’ve been in big fights, many big fights, but this fight especially is different. You can see the magnitude of the fight. Everything around the fight, you can see how big it is. For me, it means a lot, this fight.”

He said, “You are going to witness a great victory for Mexico.”

Terence Crawford is welcoming his underdog status and believes a win will cement his place among boxing’s all-time greats. He said, “After this fight, when I defeat Canelo, I’m going to be on boxing’s Mount Rushmore.”

Dana White has been involved in promoting the event under his new boxing brand, TKO Boxing.

Richard Schaefer, who promoted the Mayweather-Canelo fight, said he has not seen a fight bigger than this one in the last 25 years.

