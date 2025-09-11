Norway-born Etzaz Hussain cleared to represent Pakistan

Footballer Etzaz Hussain at the Pakistan Embassy in Oslo, Norway.

Pakistan football has received a major boost as FIFA approved the change of sporting nationality for midfielder Etzaz Hussain.

The 32-year-old, who previously played alongside striker Erling Haaland at Molde FK, completed the formal switch following FIFA’s confirmation earlier this week.

Hussain had secured a Pakistani passport in early 2024 and had already voiced his ambition to wear the green jersey.

One of the most decorated players in Norwegian football, Hussain has won four Eliteserien league titles and three Norwegian Cups with Molde, sharing the distinction of being the club’s joint-most successful player with seven trophies.

Over his career, he has made nearly 300 professional appearances, including stints in Turkey with Sivasspor, in Croatia with NK Rudeš, in Cyprus with Apollon Limassol, and most recently with Norwegian second-tier club Odd.

Born in Oslo in 1993 to parents from Kharian, Gujrat, Hussain began his football journey at Langhus before joining Manchester United’s youth academy in 2009.

Although he did not break into the first team at Old Trafford, he described his time at United as “an experience for life.” He made his professional debut with Fredrikstad in 2011, scoring a decisive goal in the Norwegian Cup the same year.

At Molde, Hussain reunited with Ole Gunnar Solskjær and became a key figure in the club’s domestic success, scoring in both league and European competitions.

He also represented Norway at youth levels from U16 to U23 but remained eligible to play for Pakistan, having never played for Norway at the senior competitive level.

With his eligibility now confirmed, Hussain is expected to bring experience and stability to Pakistan’s midfield, strengthening the squad ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

“This is a very important development for Pakistan football,” said a Pakistan Football official. “Having a player of Etzaz Hussain’s caliber and experience will inspire the team and fans alike.”

Hussain has previously expressed pride in his Pakistani roots and was honored by the Pakistan embassy in Oslo during Independence Day celebrations in 2021.