Fans outraged as ‘leftist’ target Charlie Kirk online: Know netizen reaction here

Conservative activist and staunch supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight at Utah Valley University, where he was attending a Turning Point USA event on September 10, 2025.

The American nation is in mourning over the assassination of a young activist, Charlie Kirk, who was known for his right-wing ideology.

Politicians across the aisle have condemned the murder of a young American, Charlie Kirk.

The FBI is continuing the manhunt, and no suspect has been identified yet.

Amid the outpouring of grief from supporters, a section of social media users celebrated his death, sparking fierce debate and widespread outrage online.

An internationally acclaimed climate scientist, Rebekah Jones, posted on X, "Charlie Kirk is dead."

Another renowned podcaster wrote, "Charlie Kirk recently said to a Palestinian that there's no such thing as Palestinians. Well now look...there's no longer such a thing called Charlie Kirk."

These are just a few of the celebratory posts about the late Charlie Kirk that have sparked severe backlash online, which spotlight the deep divide in public opinion.

Charlie Kirk supporters jumped in, and one such user wrote, "So you're saying you're happy about his death?"

Another user responded to Rebekah Jones' tweet, saying, "So you felt this was an appropriate time to post that? No sympathy or prayers offered to his family?"

Amid this heated debate online, one sane voice emerged; the user wrote, "Disagreeing doesn't justify violence. At the end of the day, Charlie Kirk is a husband, a father, a human. No one deserves this."



These are just a few of the celebratory posts about the late Charlie Kirk that have sparked severe backlash online, which spotlight the deep divide in public opinion.



Who Charlie Kirk was?

Charlie Kirk was a vocal voice in America’s conservative youth led movement.

Charlie was born in 1993; by the time he turned 18, he had co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, and since then he has been busy disseminating conservative ideas on college campuses across the US.

Charlie was not just limited to advocating conservative ideas on campuses only; he was equally a recognized face in media and an author too.

He was a staunch loyal supporter of Donald Trump and served as personal aide to Donald Trump Jr.

However, his views about conservatism made him a polarizing figure praised by many on the right and harshly criticized by the liberals.