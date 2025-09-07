Ex 'EastEnders' star Jamie Borthwick's career ends in disgrace

Jamie Borthwick has had to leave 'EastEnders' this week after 19 years

Sometimes one silly mistake can land you in a big trouble.

Jamie Borthwick has had to leave EastEnders this week after 19 years, following his suspension for using an ableist slur.

The soap star, 31, who played Jay Brown for almost two decades, was suspended earlier this year after he was filmed using derogatory comments during his time on Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

It must have been a tough blow for the actor, who was one of the show's longest-serving cast members.

For context, he bagged two major awards for his phenomenal performances includes: the British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance in 2008 and Best Actor at the Inside Soap Awards in 2023.

This is not the actor's first controversy. He has previously been accused of cheating by ex-partners and was also lined to a shocking scandal involving his Strictly co-star Wynne Evans.

Now, a video obtained by The Sun on Sunday showed Jamie using the term 'm********s' to describe residents of Blackpool, where the show was being filmed at the time.

Initially it was reported back in July that the actor would return to work after a three-month suspension, but on Friday, it was revealed Jamie has been axed from the BBC show after 19 years.

A spokesperson for BBC Studios said: 'We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders. We do not comment on individual matters.'