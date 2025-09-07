Brooklyn Beckham fuels rift rumours after snubbing another family event

Brooklyn Beckham has once again appeared to miss another family event amid his ongoing rift with the Beckhams.
The 26-year-old, who has been spending much of his time with the love of his life, Nicola Peltz, previously snubbed his father David Beckham’s birthday, and tensions worsened after he failed to attend Romeo’s bash in London.
Although he has largely remained quiet on big family occasions, he did take to his Instagram Stories last September to wish his little sister a happy birthday.
Posting a photo of himself with Harper and his wife Nicola, he wrote at the time: “Happy birthday Harper, we love u x.”
He also extended his heartfelt greetings to his grandmother, Sandra Beckham, on her birthday, alongside a caption that read: “Happy birthday Nanny xx Love you so much.”
However, he did not post a birthday message for his brother on Monday, September 1.
This comes amid his ongoing family rift, which escalated between the Beckhams and the Peltzes following the wedding celebrations.
The two families have since been engaged in a cold war, with neither side addressing the allegations publicly.
