Gracie Abrams’ mom shares rare insight into popstar’s life on 26th birthday

Gracie Abrams celebrates 26th birthday with heartfelt tribute from mom

Gracie Abrams completed another trip around the sun on Sunday, September 7, as she marked her 26th birthday.

The popstar took to Instagram on her big day and reshared a post made by her mom, Katie McGrath, paying a sweet tribute to her daughter.

The 54-year-old television producer shared a carousel of pictures featuring the That’s So True hitmaker from her childhood to adulthood.

“Happy 26th to our girl! We love you wicked!,” Katie wrote in the caption alongside the wholesome pictures.

The Risk songstress’ fans flocked to the comments and wrote down their heartwarming wishes for the birthday girl, with one writing, “Happy birthday Gracie you deserve the world!!!”

Another told her mom, thank you for bringing the best daughter in the whole world,” and “happy birthday to our star girl <3 we’re all so proud!!!” chimed in a third.

One exclaimed, “ugh queen of the whole world !.”

Gracie’s birthday comes after she achieved several milestones in her 25th year, including multiple hit songs, accolades, as well as a sold out international tour and many memorable performances in music festivals.