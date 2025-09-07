Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal takes new turn as Kristin Cabot makes major move

Kristin Cabot takes big decision after cheating scandal at Coldplay concert

Kristin Cabot, the ex-Chief People officer at Astronomer, who was involved in the infamous Coldplay kiss cam scandal, has taken a major step a month after going viral.

Kristin has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Andrew Cabot in the wake of her cheating scandal with the CEO Andy Byron.

The then-Chief People officer, who resigned soon after the video went viral, has filed the legal documents in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to Daily Mail.

So far Kristin or her estranged husband Andrew have not spoken about the status of their relationship.

This comes after Andy’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron previously removed “Byron” from her name on Facebook, after her husband’s video got viral, before deleting her account.

The scandal started when Coldplay’s audience camera captured an intimate scene of Andy and Kristin embracing during the concert.

The band’s frontman Chris Martin soon realised the awkward situation and said, “Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You’re OK. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do.”

He then hoped, “I hope we didn’t do something bad,” in what then became a viral clip which circulated all over social media.