Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz romance laid bare: 'PR stunt?'

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are surrounded by PR stunt accusations as romance gets heated

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s budding romance has been a target of speculation since they are spotted together frequently.

The 31-year-old singer and the actress, 36, have been making headlines with their picture-perfect romance as they stroll through the streets of Rome and Brooklyn, hand in hand.

Despite the rumours that their romance is no more than a PR relationship, a Hollywood insider shared that it not just a fling. “I feel like they’ve gone from 0-60,” they told Page Six.

“It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. (But) it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun,” the source continued.

However, they mentioned, “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”

The Falling hitmaker, who has been on a break from his singing and acting career, is now at a good place with respect to his professional and personal life as the source noted, “This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he’s just having a great time.”

Along with his romantic detours around the world with Kravitz, Styles is also working on new music which is expected to be released next year.

Speaking of his desire to go off the radar, the source said, “He wants to be as normal as possible. He would walk around Brooklyn all day [incognito] if he could, but that’s not the lifestyle he leads.”