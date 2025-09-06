Harrison Bader makes young fan’s day after viral home run ball dispute

Harrison Bader turned a disappointing experience of a Philadelphia Phillies’ young fan into a lifetime memory by gifting him a signed bat.



The incident happened during the Friday, September 5, 2025, game against the Miami Marlins, after Bader struck a fourth-inning solo home run into the left-field stands.

Video footage revealed a man, apparently the boy's father, retrieving the ball and giving it to his son only to be angrily confronted by a woman who eventually takes the ball.

The father was clearly shocked as the woman sitting a row behind, where the man had collected the ball, kept arguing with him.

Then, after a word or two, the man gave the ball to the woman and sent her off.

The incident quickly went viral on the social media platforms.

But the story didn’t end there.

The Marlins organisation intervened and provided the young fan with a gift pack.

After the Phillies secured the victory with a 9-3 score, Bader himself came out to meet the young fan outside the clubhouse and gave him a signed bat, which made him instantly happy.

Bader had hit a home run to help the Phillies win overwhelmingly, but what he did afterwards had even more impact, bringing a lifetime memory to a young fan’s life.