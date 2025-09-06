Hollow Knight: Silksong shatters records with 535K concurrent players on Steam

The most anticipated sequel of the Hollow Knight video game has been released with overwhelming response from the fans.



Hollow Knight: Silksong has become the fastest-selling game on Steam and has straight-up crashed digital stores.

As SteamDB stated, the Metroidvania sequel was played by 535,213 players simultaneously a few hours after the release.

This milestone made it become one of the most downloaded PC game releases ever and lists it alongside games like Apex Legends and Path of Exile 2.

The traffic was so massive that it led to a temporary disruption in services on gaming platforms like Steam, Nintendo eStore, PlayStation, and Xbox.

This is a huge success as compared to the original Hollow Knight that could only gain 72,916 concurrent players.

Silksong exceeded this number in the first hour.

The game's success continued to grow on Twitch, where it hit a record high of more than 359,000 viewers.

The launch of the sequel has been largely positive despite some initial criticism of a demanding difficulty curve and quality of the translation into Simplified Chinese (which publisher Matthew Griffin has publicly apologized for and promised to correct).

The game has an overwhelmingly positive user review rating on Steam with more than 33,000 reviews.

Developed by Team Cherry, the highly anticipated $20 sequel has been eagerly awaited by fans since its initial announcement in 2019.