Submarine cable cuts may slow down internet services countrywide: PTCL

A representational image of an internet cable. — Reuters/File

The internet users across the country may face disruptions following submarine cable cuts in Saudi waters near Jeddah, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said on Saturday.

The telecom company said that cuts have affected partial bandwidth capacity on the SMW4 and IMEWE systems, two of the major undersea cables linking the country with international networks.

The statement further said that international partners are working on priority to restore the damaged links, while local teams are arranging alternative bandwidth to mitigate the impact on users. “We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this time,” it added.

This Downdetector chart shows internet outages complaints reported as of 10:30am. — Downdetector

Downdetector showed that 13 reports were received about users in the country at 10:30am, indicating “possible problems” with the service.

Earlier this year, the Africa-1 submarine cable was linked to the country's internet infrastructure.

The 10,000-kilometre-long cable, with high transmission capacity, connects the country to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and France.

The project, approved by PTCL's Board of Directors in November 2020 at a cost of $59.5 million, is expected to be ready for service by the first quarter of 2026.