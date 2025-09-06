Priscilla Presley had hand in Elvis Presley’s death

Priscilla Presley faces new lawsuit related to Elvis Presley’s death

Priscilla Presley is at the center of explosive new allegations from her former business partners, who claim she placed financial pressure on Elvis Presley in the months leading up to his death in 1977.

According to an amended complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 5, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko accuse Priscilla of “exerting undue pressure” on the music legend.

Alleging that she filed a claim on Graceland for $494,024.49 in April 1977, the filing claims this move added stress to Elvis “less than four months before he died on August 16, 1977, from a heart attack and drug complications.”

The complaint further states that Priscilla “knew she was entitled to inherit nothing from Elvis” after their 1973 divorce but continued to profit from his name.

The pair also allege they stepped in to protect Priscilla from “financial ruin and public embarrassment” and accuse her of later demanding more than $13 million in 2005 “for her own personal gain.”

Priscilla, 80, has strongly denied the accusations.

Her attorney Martin D. Singer issued a scathing response, saying, “Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada. Take off the aluminum foil hat and face reality.”

He added that the lawsuit is actually about Presley’s claims that Kruse carried out “a relentless and calculated campaign of elder abuse and fraud in order to take control of Ms. Presley’s finances for her own benefit.”

Singer called the allegations “absurd and despicable.”

In response, Jordan Matthews of Holtz Matthews LLP, who represents Kruse and Fialko, said, “Apparently, Ms. Presley’s defense is to list off nonsense hyperbolic statements that have no substance.

The documents are in black and white and speak volumes. To date, Ms. Presley has presented zero evidence in support of her salacious claims, and we intend to hold her accountable for her reckless behavior.”

The amended complaint is the latest development in an ongoing legal dispute.

Kruse and Fialko first sued Priscilla in August, accusing her of scheming to defraud them and ignoring Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles before her death in order to “regain control” of her late daughter’s estate, claims Priscilla also denied.

That case followed a lawsuit Priscilla filed against them last year, accusing Kruse of elder abuse and claiming she stole $1 million from her.

Kruse’s team later described her suit as “retaliatory” after a separate breach of contract case was filed in 2023.

Priscilla met Elvis in 1959 while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. She moved to the United States in 1963, and the two married in 1967. They shared daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in January 2023 at the age of 54.

Although they divorced in 1973, Priscilla never remarried. She later had a long-term relationship with Marco Garibaldi, with whom she shares son Navarone, now 38.

A judge has not yet ruled on the latest claims.