Kerry Katona faces police warning after roadside fan snap

Kerry Katona found herself at the center of unexpected roadside drama after an encounter with an eager fan in Cheshire turned chaotic.

The former Atomic Kitten star has been driving her bright green Lamborghini, worth around £200,000, through a village when a man suddenly dashed into the road.

He spotted Kerry behind the wheel and wanted to grab a selfie for his partner.

Footage from the scene showed the man sprinting with his phone in hand, forcing the media star to slow her car as onlookers shouted from nearby.

Known for being approachable with her supporters, the singer and reality TV personality rolled down her window and allowed him to lean in. “Quick!” she urged, aware they were blocking traffic, before pressing the accelerator again and waving to a small crowd that gathered.

The lighthearted exchange quickly took a more serious turn when police officers intervened. However, the cops scolded the fan for running into the road and risking an accident.

One officer asked sternly: “What are you playing at?” The man responded with a grin: “I was trying to get a video for my missus.” The officer replied: “By walking into the middle of the road and obstructing traffic?”

The man eventually stepped back onto the pavement, seemingly unfazed despite the warning.

The moment was captured on video and soon went viral on Instagram, sparking a debate. Some viewers found the incident amusing, while others pointed out the safety risks.

Kerry, meanwhile, appeared cheerful throughout, showing she is rarely too busy for fans, even in the middle of traffic.