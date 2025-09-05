Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce podcast revealed telling detail about couple

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift gave a glimpse into ‘real’ life together during interview

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were being totally natural during their podcast together, behaving like they normally do, as a close pal confirmed.

Erin Andrews, Swift and Kelce’s mutual friend who joined them on their Montana get away, weighed in on the couple’s chemistry in a new interview.

The 47-year-old sports journalist said, “That’s what was so cool about everyone getting to see them on the podcast together,” in conversation with E! News.

Speaking of her husband Jarret Stoll’s impression of the couple, she shared that they “loved” their discussions “because that’s what we get to see with them together — the way they interact, how cute, funny, witty they both are, how they’re sarcastic.”

Andrews also revealed her reaction to the grand proposal, saying, “I feel like everything was really on display there. And that’s what I thought was so special and really cool that she gave others an invitation to see that.”

Although, the television personality wishes to keep details private, she shared some intimate details about the couple, saying, “When they’re around each other, they’re always kissing. They’re always touching. You saw it on the podcast.”