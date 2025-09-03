Beijing holding largest-ever military display under Xi

People watch the rehearsal ahead of a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

BEIJING: China prepared on Wednesday for its largest-ever military parade, a display of its growing military strength and geopolitical ambitions as President Xi Jinping seeks to position Beijing as guardian of a post-US international order.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is among 26 world leaders attending the grand show.

China kicked off its largest-ever military parade on Wednesday, a show of its growing firepower and geopolitical clout as President Xi Jinping seeks to cast Beijing as the custodian of a post-U.S. international order.

Flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Xi was shown on television strolling up a red carpet to take his seat for the lavish event at Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War Two.

Wearing a suit in the style of those worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Xi earlier greeted around two dozen largely non-western leaders in attendance, including Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto, who made a surprise appearance despite widespread protests at home.

He was shown saying "Nice to meet you" and "Welcome to China" in English.

The highly choreographed "Victory Day" spectacle comes as US President Donald Trump's "America First" stance and trade wars have strained Washington's long-standing alliances.

Asked whether he sees the parade as a challenge to the United States on Tuesday, Trump said he didn't and reiterated his "very good relationship" with Xi.

"China needs us much more than we need them," he added.

More than 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square packed into stands in Tiananmen Square awaiting the 70-minute showcase of aerial displays, marching troops as well as cutting-edge military equipment such as hypersonic missiles, unmanned drones and outfitted tanks.

Major roads and schools have been closed in Beijing for the parade, the culmination of weeks of painstaking security preparations and midnight rehearsals.

Xi will review the troops lined up in formation before delivering a keynote speech atop the Gate of Heavenly Peace in Beijing, where a portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong overlooks Tiananmen Square.

Vision for new global order

Xi has described World War Two as a turning point in the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", in which it overcame Japanese invasion and humiliation to emerge as a rising global power.

He is expected to emphasise China and Soviet Russia’s role in defeating fascism and defending the postwar international order in his address.

Earlier this week, Xi outlined his vision of a new global order at a regional security summit, urging unity against "hegemonism and power politics" – widely seen as a swipe at the United States and Trump’s tariffs on both allies and rivals.

Putin has already used the occasion to sign deeper energy deals with China, while the gathering offers Kim an opportunity to gain tacit backing for his sanctioned nuclear programme.

Kim, attending his first major multilateral event, is the first North Korean leader to join a Chinese military parade in 66 years.

His daughter Ju Ae, viewed by South Korean intelligence as his likely successor, is making her first international appearance after years of being seen alongside him at domestic events.

Authorities have left nothing to chance for the high-profile event.

Local governments across China have mobilised tens of thousands of volunteers and Communist Party members to maintain security and prevent unrest ahead of the parade, according to online recruitment notices.

"President Xi will use this opportunity to demonstrate that the military is firmly behind him," said Wen-Ti Sung, a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub.