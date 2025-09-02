GB adventure tourism suffers collapse

This handout photograph released on July 22, 2025 by the Government of Gilgit Baltistan shows Pakistan Army soldiers helping visitors to evacuate the landslide hit area in Babusar, Gilgit Baltistan. — AFP

The mountaineering season in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), once a mainstay of Pakistan’s adventure tourism, has experienced a dramatic collapse this year, with international climber arrivals falling by almost 90%.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said that climate-related disasters, global conflicts, and domestic challenges have severely disrupted the region’s tourism industry, undermining the livelihoods of thousands who depend on it.

Official data shows that only 270 foreign climbers came to GB this season to attempt world-renowned peaks such as K2, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II, and Nanga Parbat. This represents a sharp decline from the more than 2,000 climbers and trekkers recorded last year.

Severe weather, including avalanches, rockfalls, and high winds, forced many expeditions to abandon their climbs. Just 40 climbers managed to summit K2, 25 reached the top of Nanga Parbat, while only a handful succeeded on Gasherbrum-I.

Domestic tourism also recorded a steep decline. Last year, more than one million local tourists and around 24,000 foreign visitors without permits travelled to GB. This year, both domestic and international arrivals have dropped alarmingly, dealing a major blow to the region’s economy.

The downturn has been driven by multiple factors: disputes over increased permit fees, ongoing geopolitical conflicts such as the Iran-Israel war, strained relations between Pakistan and India, and increasingly erratic mountain weather conditions.

The collapse of mountaineering activity has triggered a ripple effect across the local economy. Hotel owners, shopkeepers, transporters, porters, artisans, and small tea stall operators along the Karakoram Highway are struggling to survive. Many who invested heavily in tourism-related businesses in recent years now find it difficult to cover basic expenses, including rent and salaries.

President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan Maj Gen Irfan Arshad HI (M) voiced deep concern over the crisis, saying: “Mountaineering is the lifeline of Gilgit-Baltistan, and this year’s collapse has created a ripple effect of losses across all sectors.”

He added: “It is imperative for the government to address policy challenges, resolve disputes with stakeholders, and take urgent measures to revive and promote both domestic and international adventure tourism in the coming seasons.”